Wipro, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin in focus

Wipro: Wipro and Pandorum Technologies, a biotechnology company working in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, announced a long-term partnership. Together, the companies will focus on development of technologies that shorten time-to-market and maximize patient outcome during R&D and clinical trials of regenerative medicine.

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas has received a letter of intent from PNGRB for grant of authorization to the company for the development of CGD network in the Geographical Area of Banda, Chitrakoot and Mahoba in the state of UP.

Lupin: Lupin announced that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first Reference Laboratory in East India in Kolkata. The new Reference Laboratory at Kolkata has capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.

TCI Express: The company has successfully commissioned India's first largest automated B2B sorting centre in India at Gurgaon. The new sorting centre has been named as "GIGA Sorting Centre" spread across 2 lakh square feet of area.

MMTC: The company has executed the Share Purchase Agreement and Escrow Agreement ('Definitive Agreements') for sale of its entire equity holding of the company in Neelachal Ispat Nigam to Tata Steel Long Products.

