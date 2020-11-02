RIL, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, auto stocks in focus

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries (RIL)'s net profit fell 15.05% to Rs 9,567 crore on 25.50% decline in net sales to Rs 111,236 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 29.66% to Rs 10,589 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Current tax tumbled 81.69% to Rs 378 crore during the period under review.

ICICI Bank reported 549.1% rise in net profit to Rs 4,251.33 crore on 3.92% rise in total income to Rs 23,650.77 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

IndusInd Bank reported 53.2% decline in net profit to Rs 647.04 crore on 1.6% fall in total income to Rs 8,731.05 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 182,448 units in October 2020. This is a growth of 18.9% over the same period of previous year.

Hero MotoCorp sold 806,848 units of motorcycles and scooters in October 2020 - its highest-ever sales in any single month. The company reported a growth of 35% over the corresponding month of the previous year (October 2019), when the company had sold 599,248 units.

Grasim Industries has entered into a definitive agreement with Lubrizol Advanced Materials to manufacture and supply chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resin in India with initial production expected in late 2022. This special type of polymer material that is widely used in hot and cold water pipes, will be manufactured at Chlor-alkali unit of Grasim located at Vilayat to take advantage of captive chlorine integration.

UPL consolidated reported 178.92% rise in net profit to Rs 463 crore on 14.96% rise in total income to Rs 9,014 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

DLF consolidated reported 47.93% decline in net profit to Rs 232.14 crore on 17.3% fall in total income to Rs 1,723.09 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank will debut on the bourses today, 2 November 2020. The company fixed issue price as Rs 33 per share. The public issue remained open between October 20-22.

Just Dial consolidated reported 38.47% decline in net profit to Rs 47.34 crore on 32.27% fall in total income to Rs 194.19 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

