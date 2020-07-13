Reliance Industries Ltd jumps around 3%

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1936, up 3.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.69% fall in NIFTY and a 3.41% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1936, up 3.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 10812.85. The Sensex is at 36643.03, up 0.13%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 19.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14698.5, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 192.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 194.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1934.3, up 2.64% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 53.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.69% fall in NIFTY and a 3.41% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 34.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

