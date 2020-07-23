Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2032.9, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% drop in NIFTY and a 2.98% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2032.9, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11197. The Sensex is at 38064.19, up 0.51%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 17.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15565.4, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 215.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2031.9, up 1.43% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 62.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.66% drop in NIFTY and a 2.98% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 37.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

