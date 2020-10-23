TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Ambuja Cements in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has introduced a composite quality engineering (QE) service for blockchain applications called TCS Blockchain QE Services that combines smart contract auditing with cloud deployment design, API audits, and usability testing to help enterprises safeguard against security, privacy, and reliability threats.

Tech Mahindra informed you that company's wholly owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra (Americas), Inc. has agreed to acquire 6.03% equity shares in VitalTech Holdings, Inc. The target entity is VitalTech Holdings, Inc. headquartered in Plano, Texas. It is engaged in the business of cloud-based Telehealth and remote patient monitoring platform development and services.

Bharti Infratel posted 23.96% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 732.60 crore on 4.51% fall in total income to Rs 2,076.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Ambuja Cements posted 61.47% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 621.81 crore on 1.2% rise in total income to Rs 6,269.35 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

HDFC Asset Management Company posted 8.2% fall in net profit to Rs 338.06 crore on 3.8% rise in total income to Rs 569.95 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical posted 27.78% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 141.68 crore on 13.04% rise in total income to Rs 1,229.87 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals posted 35.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.37 crore on 17.65% rise in total income to Rs 1,460.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

