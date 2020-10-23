TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Ambuja Cements in focus

-
ALSO READ
TCS, HDFC, Ircon International in spotlight
TCS and Yale University develop private off-grid networking platform using blockchain
ABB Information Systems selects TCS for hosting infrastructure and cloud service management
TCS and IBM to co-develop to accelerate digital and cognitive enterprise transformation
TCS BaNCSCloud for Asset Servicing now offers custody services
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has introduced a composite quality engineering (QE) service for blockchain applications called TCS Blockchain QE Services that combines smart contract auditing with cloud deployment design, API audits, and usability testing to help enterprises safeguard against security, privacy, and reliability threats.
Tech Mahindra informed you that company's wholly owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra (Americas), Inc. has agreed to acquire 6.03% equity shares in VitalTech Holdings, Inc. The target entity is VitalTech Holdings, Inc. headquartered in Plano, Texas. It is engaged in the business of cloud-based Telehealth and remote patient monitoring platform development and services.
Bharti Infratel posted 23.96% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 732.60 crore on 4.51% fall in total income to Rs 2,076.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Ambuja Cements posted 61.47% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 621.81 crore on 1.2% rise in total income to Rs 6,269.35 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
HDFC Asset Management Company posted 8.2% fall in net profit to Rs 338.06 crore on 3.8% rise in total income to Rs 569.95 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical posted 27.78% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 141.68 crore on 13.04% rise in total income to Rs 1,229.87 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals posted 35.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.37 crore on 17.65% rise in total income to Rs 1,460.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU