RIL Jio-bp, Piramal Realty tie up for EV charging stations

The joint venture aims to provide EV charging solutions across Piramal's residential projects in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries (RIL)'s fuel and mobility joint venture, Jio-bp, and Piramal Group's real estate arm, Piramal Realty, announced their partnership to provide world-class EV charging solutions across all Piramal's residential projects in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region).

As part of this partnership, customers and visitors to Piramal's residential projects will be able to charge their electric vehicles seamlessly at Jio-bp pulse EV charging stations at sites with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app.

Under this partnership, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

Within few years of operations, Jio-bp has constructed and launched many of India's largest EV fleet charging hubs along with hundreds of public charge points in various cities and major highways across the country. Besides fixed charging, Jio-bp also offers battery swapping services through its large network of battery swapping stations.

With Jio-bp's mobile app having industry leading features and functionalities, EV customers can seamlessly avail both charging services. Jio-bp is working together with demand aggregators, original equipment manufacturers and technology partners.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 15 mn sq. ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai.

Operating under the brand 'Jio-bp', Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of RIL declined 2.8% to Rs 15,792 crore on 17.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,17,164 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Shares of RIL fell 1.28% to Rs 2247.55 on Thursday, 23 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)