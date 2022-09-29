MapMyIndia rises on signing MoU with Delhi Govt

C.E. Info systems (MapMyIndia) gained 1.03% to Rs 1339.15 after the company entered into a MoU with Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to develop a web-application tool for ensuring effective sighting of EV charging stations.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MOU), this tool will supplement the planning and deployment of an accessible and connected network of EV charging stations within the city.

The web-application is equipped to identify locations of existing Government buildings, housing complexes, shopping centres, hospitals and nursing homes which have high dwell time for vehicles. As EVs are charged when they are idle, these locations can be assessed for setting up charging points to support the charging requirement of electric vehicles in the city.

This information can be further detailed with a layer of affluency to determine income levels of residents and use it to determine the vehicle profile and therefore charging requirements of the people in an area, said the company.

The principal secretary-cum-commissioner (transport), Ashish Kundra said, This partnership will allow the Department of Transport to support the development of a customizable tool for decision making. The tool could be used for planning and identifying locations for deploying charging stations in the city.

He added, Moreover, the tool will also have the potential to map information with regards to average distance/movement of the vehicles, which can be instrumental to provide accessible public charging stations/battery swapping infrastructure for vehicles with high utilisation for instance, vehicles operated by fleet operators and fleet aggregators.

Rohan Verma, CEO and ED of MapmyIndia said We are very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Delhi's march towards becoming the EV capital of India, and for Delhi to become a cleaner, greener and better place. MapmyIndia Mappls mGIS maps & technology platform will be used to provide a decision-making tool to enable the same.

C.E. Info Systems (MapMyIndia) is engaged in provides digital map data, GPS navigation and location-based services, software and customizing its products to customers (combined) through royalty, annuity, subscription.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17.5% to Rs 24.19 crore on a 50% increase in net sales to Rs 65.01 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)