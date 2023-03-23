Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Black Box Ltd, CHD Chemicals Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 March 2023.

Cinevista Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 14.39 at 14:12 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 91269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22713 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd tumbled 9.44% to Rs 18.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 80392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61919 shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd crashed 8.50% to Rs 86.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4925 shares in the past one month.

CHD Chemicals Ltd pared 7.41% to Rs 5.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5278 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd fell 7.34% to Rs 40. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 291 shares in the past one month.

