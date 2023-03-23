AGI Greenpac Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Vedanta Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2023.

Vakrangee Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Vedanta Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2023.

AGI Greenpac Ltd tumbled 8.82% to Rs 349.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 59005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21229 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd crashed 8.47% to Rs 16.96. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 110.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd lost 4.75% to Rs 2500.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53662 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd fell 4.31% to Rs 117.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14940 shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd plummeted 4.15% to Rs 273.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)