RIL moves higher ahead of AGM

Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 1.4% to Rs 1,943.55 ahead of its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 2 pm today.

This will be RIL's first virtual AGM amid COVID-19 crisis. The AGM is reportedly likely to make big ticket announcements including plans of listing Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail, launch of 5G services, updates on the $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, and the way forward for JioMart.

On a consolidated basis, RIL's net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 6,546 crore on 2.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,36,240 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. RIL's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

