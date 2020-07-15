Maruti Suzuki to recall 1.34 lakh units of Baleno, WagonR

The car major proactively announced to voluntarily recall WagonR (1 Litre) manufactured between 15 November 2018 and 15 October 2019 and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between 8 January 2019 and 4 November 2019.

The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both Baleno and WagonR models, Maruti Suzuki announced during trading hours today, 15 July.

The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the Fuel Pump. Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost. Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were up 0.57% at Rs 5804.45 on BSE, came off the day's of Rs 5,851.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

