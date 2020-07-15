Wipro Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, NIIT Technologies Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2020.

Wipro Ltd soared 15.09% to Rs 259 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd surged 14.39% to Rs 47.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd spiked 8.49% to Rs 135.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30349 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Technologies Ltd gained 6.75% to Rs 1645.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27745 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd spurt 6.50% to Rs 107.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

