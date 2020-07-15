Sangam (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd and ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2020.

Sangam (India) Ltd spiked 17.17% to Rs 53.9 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 42989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6224 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 223.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2437 shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd surged 9.97% to Rs 82.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3093 shares in the past one month.

Panama Petrochem Ltd rose 9.89% to Rs 46.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6373 shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd spurt 9.15% to Rs 270.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28918 shares in the past one month.

