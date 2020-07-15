JUST IN
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Wipro Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Wipro Ltd registered volume of 29.94 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares

IDBI Bank Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 July 2020.

Wipro Ltd registered volume of 29.94 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.49% to Rs.259.90. Volumes stood at 4.5 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd clocked volume of 21.18 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.02% to Rs.39.55. Volumes stood at 3.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88715 shares. The stock gained 2.77% to Rs.42.60. Volumes stood at 68810 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 24303 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9227 shares. The stock gained 4.45% to Rs.130.40. Volumes stood at 15278 shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd clocked volume of 8.61 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.59% to Rs.46.95. Volumes stood at 12.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 11:00 IST

