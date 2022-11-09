Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 25.40% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.58% to Rs 117.15 croreNet profit of Talbros Engineering rose 25.40% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.58% to Rs 117.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 88.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales117.1588.36 33 OPM %12.0112.96 -PBDT12.739.94 28 PBT10.437.74 35 NP7.756.18 25
