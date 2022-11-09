P. H. Capital standalone net profit rises 5.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.64% to Rs 7.14 crore

Net profit of P. H. Capital rose 5.80% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 54.64% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.1415.7489.9257.946.338.946.308.934.564.31

