P. H. Capital standalone net profit rises 5.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.64% to Rs 7.14 croreNet profit of P. H. Capital rose 5.80% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 54.64% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.1415.74 -55 OPM %89.9257.94 -PBDT6.338.94 -29 PBT6.308.93 -29 NP4.564.31 6
