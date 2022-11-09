JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hindalco tumbles after Novelis Q2 PAT drops 23% YoY
Business Standard

P. H. Capital standalone net profit rises 5.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 54.64% to Rs 7.14 crore

Net profit of P. H. Capital rose 5.80% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 54.64% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.1415.74 -55 OPM %89.9257.94 -PBDT6.338.94 -29 PBT6.308.93 -29 NP4.564.31 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU