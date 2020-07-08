Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.70% to Rs 5.80 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.70% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.33% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 27.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.8011.5327.6530.1513.287.896.448.190.510.531.561.360.300.390.800.790.070.330.370.60

