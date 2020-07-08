Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.70% to Rs 5.80 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries declined 78.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.70% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.33% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 27.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.8011.53 -50 27.6530.15 -8 OPM %13.287.89 -6.448.19 - PBDT0.510.53 -4 1.561.36 15 PBT0.300.39 -23 0.800.79 1 NP0.070.33 -79 0.370.60 -38
