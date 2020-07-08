A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 51.82 crore

Net Loss of A Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 51.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.47% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 248.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

