A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.27% to Rs 51.82 crore

Net Loss of A Infrastructure reported to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 51.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.47% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 248.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales51.8259.75 -13 248.58255.26 -3 OPM %1.472.08 -6.296.21 - PBDT-1.47-0.64 -130 7.2012.40 -42 PBT-2.29-1.37 -67 4.159.65 -57 NP-2.02-1.92 -5 3.678.43 -56

First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 09:37 IST

