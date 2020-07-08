A D S Diagnostic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 2.59 croreNet loss of A D S Diagnostic reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.71% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.06% to Rs 13.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.593.13 -17 13.528.95 51 OPM %-0.7710.22 -9.6918.99 - PBDT-0.180.18 PL 0.891.27 -30 PBT-0.250.13 PL 0.621.11 -44 NP-0.170.12 PL 0.470.85 -45
