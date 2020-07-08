A D S Diagnostic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 2.59 crore

Net loss of A D S Diagnostic reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.71% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.06% to Rs 13.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.593.1313.528.95-0.7710.229.6918.99-0.180.180.891.27-0.250.130.621.11-0.170.120.470.85

