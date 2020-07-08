Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
R J Shah & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the December 2019 quarter
New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 118.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter
New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 487.36 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 38.89% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 2180.00% to Rs 2.28 croreNet profit of Yamini Investment Company reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2180.00% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 641.67% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.280.10 2180 2.670.36 642 OPM %-58.77-1370.00 --56.55-433.33 - PBDT0.10-0.13 LP 0.310.28 11 PBT0.09-0.11 LP 0.260.23 13 NP0.11-0.07 LP 0.190.18 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU