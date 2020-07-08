JUST IN
Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2180.00% to Rs 2.28 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2180.00% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 641.67% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.280.10 2180 2.670.36 642 OPM %-58.77-1370.00 --56.55-433.33 - PBDT0.10-0.13 LP 0.310.28 11 PBT0.09-0.11 LP 0.260.23 13 NP0.11-0.07 LP 0.190.18 6

