Route Mobile Ltd Falls 1.36%

Route Mobile Ltd lost 1.36% today to trade at Rs 1772.2. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.4% to quote at 15523.21. The index is down 5.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd decreased 1.23% and Mindtree Ltd lost 0.92% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 32.92 % over last one year compared to the 15.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 0.03% over last one month compared to 5.53% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 80 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31466 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2388.1 on 12 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1122.3 on 04 Feb 2021.

