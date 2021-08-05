Route Mobile partners with Comviva to strengthen blockchain solutions portfolio

Route Mobile announced a long-term partnership with Comviva Technologies (Comviva) to provide advanced Blockchain Solutions for Global Telecom Companies.

The DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) system, which is in line with TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), will empower Route Mobile to help Telecom Operators mitigate unsolicited commercial communication (UCC), enable compliance and adherence to the regulations, ensure better governance and create new avenues for monetization.

Comviva's DLT - based solution brings all the relevant parties in the ecosystem onto the Blockchain, helping Telcos, as well as telemarketers, manage preference registration, consent acquisition, dynamic preference setting, stakeholder onboarding, header & template registration, scrubbing service, complaint handling, and tracking -which are in line with the tenets of the TRAI Regulations.

Route Mobile with its well-established direct connectivity with 260+ operators globally, brings significant communication infrastructure capability to this partnership. With a strong presence across SEA, the Middle-East, Europe, and the Americas, Route Mobile will be able to scale our Blockchain portfolio globally.

