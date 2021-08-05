JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of REC approves fund raising up to Rs 85,000 cr via debt issuance

Minda Industries announces closure of QIP issue
Business Standard

Route Mobile partners with Comviva to strengthen blockchain solutions portfolio

Capital Market 

Route Mobile announced a long-term partnership with Comviva Technologies (Comviva) to provide advanced Blockchain Solutions for Global Telecom Companies.

The DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) system, which is in line with TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), will empower Route Mobile to help Telecom Operators mitigate unsolicited commercial communication (UCC), enable compliance and adherence to the regulations, ensure better governance and create new avenues for monetization.

Comviva's DLT - based solution brings all the relevant parties in the ecosystem onto the Blockchain, helping Telcos, as well as telemarketers, manage preference registration, consent acquisition, dynamic preference setting, stakeholder onboarding, header & template registration, scrubbing service, complaint handling, and tracking -which are in line with the tenets of the TRAI Regulations.

Route Mobile with its well-established direct connectivity with 260+ operators globally, brings significant communication infrastructure capability to this partnership. With a strong presence across SEA, the Middle-East, Europe, and the Americas, Route Mobile will be able to scale our Blockchain portfolio globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, August 05 2021. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU