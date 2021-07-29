Route Mobile Q1 FY22 PAT spurts 27% to Rs 34 cr

Route Mobile's consolidated net profit jumped 27.4% to Rs 34.32 crore on a 21.9% increase in net sales to Rs 377.52 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Consolidated profit before tax surged 29% to Rs 42.93 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 33.29 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared post trading hours yesterday, 28 July 2021.

On a sequential basis, consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 stood at Rs 377.52 crore as compared to Rs 362.44 crore in Q4 FY21. The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Core EBITDA) stood at Rs 49.1 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 51.5 crore in Q4 FY21. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 13%.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 42.93 crore for Q1 FY22 as against Rs. 42.46 crore in Q4 FY21. The company's PBT margin stood at 11.3% Profit after tax (PAT) reported stood at Rs 34.32 crore for Q1 FY22 over Rs 35.47 crore in Q4 FY21. PAT margin stood at 9.1%.

Commenting on the Q1 results, Rajdipkumar Gupta, the managing director (MD) and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Route Mobile, has said that: "Even in these unprecedented times, we're poised to capitalize on the growing need to simplify communications, by introducing next-level solutions that are driven by the digital acceleration across markets, with a single aim to deliver superlative customer experience."

Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO).

Shares of Route Mobile lost 3.18% to Rs 2,105.35 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 2,066.20 to Rs 2,137.95 so far.

