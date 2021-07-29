Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 248.62 points or 0.81% at 30835.39 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (up 4.71%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.65%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.32%),TVS Electronics Ltd (up 3.59%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Subex Ltd (up 2.66%), Mindtree Ltd (up 2.45%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.44%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.98%), and Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.91%).

On the other hand, Ramco Systems Ltd (down 10.74%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.99%), and Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 3.55%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.62 or 0.35% at 52625.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.34% at 15762.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.05 points or 0.56% at 26513.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.7 points or 0.42% at 8035.06.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 803 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

