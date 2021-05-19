Route Mobile Q4 PAT rises 162% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Route Mobile reported 161.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.37 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 13.51 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased 36.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 362.44 crore. EBITDA reported at Rs 51.5 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than Rs 25.1 crore in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 42.46 crore, up 143.2% from Rs 17.46 crore in Q4 FY20.

The cloud communication platform service provider recorded 128.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.32 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 58.27 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Net sales increased 47.1% to Rs 1406.17 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Rajdip Gupta, managing director & group chief executive officer, Route Mobile, said, "As a leading Global CPaaS company, our business model and practices backed by the increased digital adoption by enterprises have fueled our superlative growth in FY21. We continue to witness very strong momentum moving in to FY22.

To help fuel our growth into the western hemisphere, we've added Mr. John Owen to the RML team as CEO in Route Mobile (UK) Limited for Europe and the Americas. Under his leadership we will increase our team strength in the regions to ensure we have the presence and skills set to serve the big enterprise clients."

He added, "With respect to inorganic growth, we acquired TeleDNA's operator stack in FY21 to bolster our operator offerings in 365squared. Further we have recently signed definitive agreements to acquire Phonon Communications. This acquisition will help transition our journey from combined Communications platform as a service (CPaaS) to CxPaaS. Providing a one stop solution to our customers for any and all communication channels is a core component of our success and we further enhance our offerings with the Phonon suite."

Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO).

The scrip fell 2.29% to Rs 1518.65 on the BSE.

