Route Mobile gains after arm inks pact with UTCL

Route Mobile rose 1.68% to Rs 1312.15 after Uganda Telecom engaged the company's subsidiary, 365squared, to provide A2P SMS firewall solutions and services.

365squared, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Route Mobile, has signed an exclusive agreement with Uganda Telecommunications Corporation ("UTCL/Uganda Telecom) to provide comprehensive Artificial Intelligence ("AI")/Machine Learning ("ML") based A2P SMS firewall solutions and managed services to empower UTCL to effectively analyze A2P SMS traffic terminating on its network.

Further, Route Mobile, as an exclusive Gateway for UTCL, will leverage its reach across global enterprises to maximize A2P SMS volumes terminating on UTCL network.

In its contracted capacity, 365squared will deploy its real-time AI/ML based A2P SMS firewall solution within Uganda Telecom's SMS infrastructure, as well as integrate with the SSTP (both for SMS submission and reconciliation of delivered SMS), and ICB (Inter-connect Billing) / Reconciliation solution, along with other relevant network elements such as Testing, Commissioning, and Support. 365squared will also provide managed services around the firewall solution to enable UTCL to fully leverage the solution. Furthermore, 365squared and Route Mobile will be an Exclusive Gateway for the network, driving higher volumes of A2P SMS traffic on UTCL network.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director and Group CEO, Route Mobile said, We would like to thank Uganda Telecom for appointing us as their exclusive A2P SMS Firewall and Gateway partner. We are confident that our firewall solutions and managed services will minimize revenue leakages, by eliminating grey routes, for Uganda Telecom; and as a gateway partner, we will leverage our global client base to drive higher volumes of A2P SMS traffic on Uganda Telecom's network.

He added, This partnership further demonstrates our strong focus on, and deep understanding of the African market. We have consistently and systematically built our presence in the region, and captured significant share in the CPaaS market in some of the largest African countries. Through our partnership with Uganda Telecom, we believe we will achieve a leadership position in the Ugandan CPaaS market.

Route Mobile is engaged in a cloud communication provider to enterprises, over-the-top players and mobile network operators.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 74.5% to Rs 73.60 crore on 94.1% rise in net sales to Rs 845.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

