Kohinoor Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Lyka Labs Ltd, Kothari Products Ltd and SecUR Credentials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2023.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 66 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54266 shares in the past one month.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd crashed 8.28% to Rs 65.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5849 shares in the past one month.

Lyka Labs Ltd lost 7.53% to Rs 137. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11307 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd slipped 7.43% to Rs 123.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3553 shares in the past one month.

SecUR Credentials Ltd plummeted 7.24% to Rs 23.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58956 shares in the past one month.

