Volumes soar at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

-
-
Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37294 shares
Chalet Hotels Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 January 2023.
Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37294 shares. The stock gained 3.19% to Rs.404.00. Volumes stood at 26874 shares in the last session.
Chalet Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52083 shares. The stock gained 0.25% to Rs.341.00. Volumes stood at 38824 shares in the last session.
Route Mobile Ltd registered volume of 7.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.26% to Rs.1,161.45. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.
Aether Industries Ltd clocked volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37834 shares. The stock gained 4.37% to Rs.934.00. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd registered volume of 818.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 151.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.39% to Rs.17.55. Volumes stood at 387.74 lakh shares in the last session.
