Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 74.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 74.53% to Rs 73.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.15% to Rs 845.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 435.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.845.84435.6712.1712.85101.1157.7882.2750.4273.6042.17

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)