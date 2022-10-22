Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 74.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.15% to Rs 845.84 croreNet profit of Route Mobile rose 74.53% to Rs 73.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.15% to Rs 845.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 435.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales845.84435.67 94 OPM %12.1712.85 -PBDT101.1157.78 75 PBT82.2750.42 63 NP73.6042.17 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU