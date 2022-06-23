Route Mobile spurts as board to mull share buyback

Route Mobile rallied 6.14% to Rs 1,168 after the company said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 28 June 2022, to consider buyback of fully paid up equity shares.

Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.15% to Rs 45.68 crore on a 72.74% jump in net sales to Rs 626.07 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

