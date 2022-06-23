Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd and Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2022.

Future Retail Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd and Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2022.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 5.11% to Rs 83.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 6.87. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 30. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd fell 4.42% to Rs 192.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14596 shares in the past one month.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd slipped 3.85% to Rs 99.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45176 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)