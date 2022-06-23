Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup leads losers in 'B' group

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Compuage Infocom Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 June 2022.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup tumbled 13.15% to Rs 9.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66832 shares in the past one month.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 7.21% to Rs 4.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Compuage Infocom Ltd crashed 6.04% to Rs 23.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR corrected 5.98% to Rs 20.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13124 shares in the past one month.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd pared 5.56% to Rs 564.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26204 shares in the past one month.

