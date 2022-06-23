Volumes soar at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 51.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 June 2022.

Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 51.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.09% to Rs.165.00. Volumes stood at 99739 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd notched up volume of 85.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.83% to Rs.198.75. Volumes stood at 12.56 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 5.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.50% to Rs.923.00. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94269 shares. The stock rose 2.24% to Rs.1,353.40. Volumes stood at 36094 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 25.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.16% to Rs.371.60. Volumes stood at 5.81 lakh shares in the last session.

