Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 47.9 points or 0.63% at 7560.81 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 5%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.05%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 1.97%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.89%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.26%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.68%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.68%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 0.53%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.98%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.93%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.8%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 400.55 or 0.77% at 52223.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.35 points or 0.85% at 15544.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 184.24 points or 0.77% at 24038.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.6 points or 0.96% at 7520.8.

On BSE,1905 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

