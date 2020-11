Route Mobile to deploy SMS Firewall Platform for BSNL

For significant monetization of international Application-to-Person (A2P) traffic

Route Mobile announced a contract win with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), to deploy its SMS Firewall Platform across the Southern and Western Zones in India. With a large user base of mobile subscribers, BSNL brings seamless network connectivity to rural and urban India. Route Mobile will provide enhanced control and security over BSNL user's SMS traffic, subscriber protection and the monetisation of international SMS traffic terminating over their network.

Route Mobile in its contracted capacity will enable the deployment of firewall in BSNL's SMS network at the zonal level on a revenue sharing basis, as well as integrate with the SSTP (both for submission of SMS and recon of delivered SMS), ICB (Inter-connect Billing) Solution / Reconciliation and DLT Platforms, along with other relevant network elements such as Testing, Commissioning and Support.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)