L&T Construction secures large contract for longest road bridge across Brahmaputra river

Larsen & Toubro announced that its construction arm, L&T Construction has secured a Large contract to construct India's longest road bridge across river Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya.

The 19 km long bridge will be built along National Highway 127-B and will feature a Navigation Bridge of 12.625 km, approach viaducts of 3.5 km on the Dhubri side and 2.2 km on the Phulbari side, connected with approach roads and interchanges on both sides.

The bridge will have huge strategic relevance by improving the connectivity of the North Eastern States with the rest of the country and establish a vital link between Assam and Meghalaya by reducing the distance between the two States by 250 km. Currently the travel between Dhubri and Phulbari is by ferry that takes up to 2.5 hrs.

