Route Mobile to provide A2P SMS Firewall solution to Sri-Lanka based MNO

As part of the exclusive engagement, Route Mobile will provide its comprehensive real-time AI/ML based A2P SMS Firewall solution to the Sri Lanka based MNO.
The firewall solution will enable the MNO optimize monetization, by effectively monitoring, identifying and filtering grey route international A2P SMS traffic terminating on its network. Route Mobile will also provide managed services related to the firewall solution to the MNO. Further, as an exclusive partner, Route Mobile will leverage its reach with large global enterprises to drive international A2P SMS traffic termination on the Sri Lankan MNO's network.
