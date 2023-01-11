Board of Medplus Health Services approves scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Board of Oberoi Realty approves scheme of amalgamation
Board of Tata Metaliks approves scheme of amalgamation with Tata Steel
Board of Railtel approves scheme of amalgamation
Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit declines 67.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter
-
At meeting held on 10 January 2023The Board of Medplus Health Services at its meeting held on 10 January 2023 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) under Section 230 to Section 232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for amalgamation between MedPlus Health Services Limited (Transferee Company) and MHS Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (Transferor Company), subject to requisite approvals. The Transferor Company is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Transferee Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU