Board of Medplus Health Services approves scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 10 January 2023

The Board of Medplus Health Services at its meeting held on 10 January 2023 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) under Section 230 to Section 232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for amalgamation between MedPlus Health Services Limited (Transferee Company) and MHS Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (Transferor Company), subject to requisite approvals. The Transferor Company is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Transferee Company.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 16:34 IST

