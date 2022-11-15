Royal India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 95.52% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Royal India Corporation reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 95.52% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.67 -96 OPM %-1100.00-5.97 -PBDT-3.74-3.17 -18 PBT-3.74-3.17 -18 NP-3.74-3.17 -18
