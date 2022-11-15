JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Phoenix International standalone net profit rises 3.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 3.95% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.136.94 17 OPM %40.7155.62 -PBDT1.791.64 9 PBT0.800.76 5 NP0.790.76 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU