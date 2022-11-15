Phoenix International standalone net profit rises 3.95% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 8.13 croreNet profit of Phoenix International rose 3.95% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.136.94 17 OPM %40.7155.62 -PBDT1.791.64 9 PBT0.800.76 5 NP0.790.76 4
