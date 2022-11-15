Phoenix International standalone net profit rises 3.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 3.95% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.136.9440.7155.621.791.640.800.760.790.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)