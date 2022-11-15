Mazda standalone net profit declines 24.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.12% to Rs 51.77 crore

Net profit of Mazda declined 24.27% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 51.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.51.7743.4611.1115.906.197.565.366.823.905.15

