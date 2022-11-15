Mazda standalone net profit declines 24.27% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 19.12% to Rs 51.77 croreNet profit of Mazda declined 24.27% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 51.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales51.7743.46 19 OPM %11.1115.90 -PBDT6.197.56 -18 PBT5.366.82 -21 NP3.905.15 -24
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
