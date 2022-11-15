SSF standalone net profit declines 63.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.04% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of SSF declined 63.41% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.04% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.1418.133.794.410.400.730.200.570.150.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)