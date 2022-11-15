JUST IN
SSF standalone net profit declines 63.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.04% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of SSF declined 63.41% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.04% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.1418.13 -33 OPM %3.794.41 -PBDT0.400.73 -45 PBT0.200.57 -65 NP0.150.41 -63

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:07 IST

