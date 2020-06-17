RPP Infra Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Morarjee Textiles Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2020.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd lost 10.66% to Rs 62 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3471 shares in the past one month.

Morarjee Textiles Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 9.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1019 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd crashed 9.91% to Rs 25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10179 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14655 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd pared 8.09% to Rs 44.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3019 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd shed 7.11% to Rs 83. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43564 shares in the past one month.

