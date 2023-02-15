RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 68.07% in the September 2022 quarter
PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 42.81% in the December 2022 quarter
Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 90.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.85% to Rs 22.73 croreNet profit of RSD Finance rose 30.15% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.85% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.7328.01 -19 OPM %34.1820.42 -PBDT9.087.06 29 PBT4.874.28 14 NP4.233.25 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU