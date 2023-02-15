JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ONGC Q3 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 11,045 cr

Bata India Q3 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 83 cr
Business Standard

RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.85% to Rs 22.73 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance rose 30.15% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.85% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.7328.01 -19 OPM %34.1820.42 -PBDT9.087.06 29 PBT4.874.28 14 NP4.233.25 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 10:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU