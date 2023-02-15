RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.85% to Rs 22.73 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance rose 30.15% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.85% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.7328.0134.1820.429.087.064.874.284.233.25

