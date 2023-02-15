JUST IN
MEP Infrastructure Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 98.96% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net Loss of MEP Infrastructure Developers reported to Rs 49.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 98.96% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 239.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.49239.68 -99 OPM %-1990.7653.68 -PBDT-58.7463.32 PL PBT-60.810.63 PL NP-49.34-12.19 -305

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:46 IST

