Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 8.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust declined 8.41% to Rs 59.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 458.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 385.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.458.50385.3481.5481.32221.39186.2360.5069.5259.8765.37

