Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 8.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 458.50 croreNet profit of Oriental Infra Trust declined 8.41% to Rs 59.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 458.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 385.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales458.50385.34 19 OPM %81.5481.32 -PBDT221.39186.23 19 PBT60.5069.52 -13 NP59.8765.37 -8
