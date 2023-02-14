Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 3.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 59.20 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills rose 3.50% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 59.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.59.2058.6616.0621.8910.1510.368.028.116.806.57

