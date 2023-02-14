JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 360.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 3.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 59.20 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills rose 3.50% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 59.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.2058.66 1 OPM %16.0621.89 -PBDT10.1510.36 -2 PBT8.028.11 -1 NP6.806.57 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU