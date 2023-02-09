SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 58.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 148.80 croreNet profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals declined 58.04% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 148.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.80121.25 23 OPM %12.4522.30 -PBDT14.7924.42 -39 PBT6.6716.33 -59 NP3.768.96 -58
