SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 58.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals declined 58.04% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 148.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.148.80121.2512.4522.3014.7924.426.6716.333.768.96

