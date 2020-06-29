Volumes jump at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

Laurus Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 134.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.33 lakh shares

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 June 2020.

Laurus Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 134.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.27% to Rs.518.50. Volumes stood at 4.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 77.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.21% to Rs.533.85. Volumes stood at 4.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd notched up volume of 28369 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2920 shares. The stock rose 8.52% to Rs.7,629.85. Volumes stood at 3807 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd saw volume of 71.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.69% to Rs.116.00. Volumes stood at 6.71 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59757 shares. The stock gained 5.63% to Rs.444.30. Volumes stood at 2.86 lakh shares in the last session.

