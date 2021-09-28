RVNL bags order worth nearly Rs 3812 crore for Indore Metro Rail Project

-
Rail Vikas Nigam said that it has secured a contract from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation worth Rs 381.95 crore.
The contract is for design and construction of seven elevated metro rail stations including viaduct portion within the stations and transition spans on either side of the stations, entry- exit structures, architectural finishes, electrical and mechanical (E&M) works etc. of Indore Metro Rail Project.
Rail Vikas Nigam is an organization associated with Indian Railways involved in building rail infrastructure required by the railways. As of 30 June 2021, the Government held 78.2% stake in the company.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 64% jump in net profit to Rs 232 crore on a 32.9% rise in net sales to Rs 3,869 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 30.10 on the BSE.
